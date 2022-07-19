CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A truck crash on I-91 South at Exit 22 in Cromwell has closed parts of the highway.

The collision was reported just before midnight on Monday night on I-91. As of Tuesday morning, the highway is closed at Exit 22 on the southbound side. No details have been released as to the cause or nature of the crash.

A News 8 crew member on the scene has stated that the Route 9 South exit (Exit 20) to I-91 South is closed due to the incident.

Watch the News 8 Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in this area.

News 8 will continue to follow this developing story.