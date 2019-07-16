Tuesday marks 4 years since Middletown woman disappeared

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks four years since a woman went missing in Middletown.

Relatives say they last saw Nina Coe July 16th, 2015. She was reported missing a week later.

Police say Coe had health and substance abuse issues, but she was always in contact with her family.

Back in 2016, former Governor Dan Malloy signed a $20,000 reward for any information that could crack the case.

