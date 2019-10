OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police and fire crews are responding to an overturned vehicle on the Baldwin Bridge on I-95 North in Old Saybrook.

Fire officials say two people were transported to the hospital.

The right lane is closed. Residual delays both North and Southbound are expected.

Officials say a container fell into the Connecticut River, and was later retrieved by police.

Photo: Old Saybrook Fire Department

