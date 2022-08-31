MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery offenses.

The FBI and several local police departments were investigating multiple robberies throughout the summer at People’s United Bank branches in Stop & Shop supermarkets.

The indictment alleges that Rizzo robbed People’s Bank branches in Stop & Shop supermarkets in Glastonbury on July 16 and Newington on July 18, while Rizzo and Pantano allegedly robbed a People’s Bank branch inside the Stop & Shop in West Hartford on July 20.

The three-count indictment was returned by a grand jury in Bridgeport on August 17 and both Rizzo and Pantano were detained.

The robberies are being investigated by the FBI, as well as Middletown, Glastonbury, Newington, and West Hartford police departments.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app