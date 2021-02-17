U.S. Coast Guard’s ice breaking operation underway on the CT River

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– On board the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bollard, we are on the Connecticut River for this ice breaking operation.

This operation is called OP RENEW. That stands for Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters. The idea here is they make sure there is a clear pathway for vessels which need to get up the river.

“It’s really a matter of national security that we keep our rivers open and make sure these folks who depend on these vital supplies including defense contractors have what they need,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Connecticut.

The Coast Guard has eight of these 65 foot cutters here in the Northeast for this ice breaking operation. Here on the Connecticut River there isn’t a lot of vessel traffic this time of year but there’s a lot of ice and there are concerns about flooding.