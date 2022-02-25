MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The invasion of Ukraine by Russia hits very close to home for one Wesleyan University student.

“As I go to classes, I cannot even concentrate because just the fact there is a war going on in my country screaming in my head,” said Yuliia (Julia) Kulchytska, a sophomore at Wesleyan University who is from Ukraine.

A student panel was held on the Ukraine-Russia crisis Friday at the university.

Students in Ukraine appeared on Zoom.

“They understand no diplomacy. They understand no words. They understand no pleading. They only understand pain. I’m sorry to say that,” said Melaniya Podolyak, who attends Ukrainian Catholic University and is raising money for the Ukrainian military. “I have sent all my best friends to war right now.”

The Ukrainian students want to let people know the reality of what is happening there. Six were able to appear on the panel despite that reality.

“They’re hearing bombs non-stop. This morning another pre-school was hit,” said Wesleyan University Professor Katja Pylyshenko Kolcio, who has brought students to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian students are hoping speaking out will help gain support from the west.

“That includes any available military equipment, weapons especially, and that includes sanctions,” Podolyak said. “The harsher the better.”

“To freeze any Russian bank accounts and to stop any flights to and from Russia,” added student Roman Stasivk, who is in Ukraine.

“Just in the morning, there was like air raid sirens going on and my small sister she would just like call me and say ‘Julia, I’m afraid I will never see you again’ and for me just very heartbreaking that I’m 6,000 miles away right now,” Kulchytska said.

She is studying at Wesleyan on scholarship and acted as a translator during the panel discussion.

“So dictatorships and autocracies, they stop only when they’re stopped,” translated Kulchytska.

For now she is taking things one day at a time. But she also thinks about what will happen after this semester at Wesleyan is over.

“I am very concerned that I won’t be able to return,” Kulchytska said.