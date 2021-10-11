United Way kicks off annual Week of Caring in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Helping others in communities across Connecticut. The United Way kicked off their annual Week of Caring on Monday.

This week is off to a good start at the Women and Family Life Center in Guilford. The beautification project is possible thanks to the United Way of New Haven and its Week of Caring project.

“Every day we have a volunteer event. Sometimes more than one in a few towns across our region,” said Mark Allegrini, United Way Marketing Director.

The Women and Family Life Center has been around for 30 years offering support for women and families in crisis.

“Whether that’s domestic violence, financial insecurity, of any type of educational or empowerment that they’re in need of,” said Meagan Lenzzo, Women and Family Life Center Director of Development.

Volunteers, along with junior volunteers are spending their holiday tackling a variety of jobs by sprucing up the outdoor space.

Helping to make this Week of Caring possible are member from five different community organizations, eager to roll up their sleeves.

“It needs to be an attractive place. It needs to be a place that shows care, and keeping it trim and helping out, and making sure they don’t spend the money on these things, but rather on services I think is really important,” said Richard Hersh, a volunteer.

The work by the United Way volunteers is just the beginning. Their next stop is in New Haven on Tuesday at the Mayo School. That’s where they’ll break ground on a new community garden and learning space.