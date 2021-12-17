Untimely death investigation underway in Old Saybrook

Middlesex

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an untimely death in Old Saybrook Friday night.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera confirmed a person was found outside of a home on Turnstone Drive. He said there is a very active scene and investigation underway.

Police are in the process of obtaining a search and seizure warrant.

Spera said one arrest has been made and the charges so far are two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He added the deceased person is not a minor.

Police have deemed this an isolated incident and Spera said the public should not be concerned about their safety.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Madison teen’s generosity results in 5,000 toys being delivered to Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital

News /

Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce continues decades-long holiday tradition

News /

Cromwell Police collect gifts for local kids at their first-ever toy drive

News /

Nyberg: Durham teen starts woodworking business during pandemic

News /

What's Right With Schools: Students in Madison taking safe driving to the next level with project that hits close to home

News /

Police investigating carjackings in Cromwell and Middletown

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss