Untimely death investigation underway in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating an untimely death in Old Saybrook Friday night.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera confirmed a person was found outside of a home on Turnstone Drive. He said there is a very active scene and investigation underway.

Police are in the process of obtaining a search and seizure warrant.

Spera said one arrest has been made and the charges so far are two counts of risk of injury to a minor. He added the deceased person is not a minor.

Police have deemed this an isolated incident and Spera said the public should not be concerned about their safety.

