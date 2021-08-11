Unvaccinated City of Middletown employees now required to get weekly COVID test

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of Middletown employees who are not fully vaccinated will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

Starting Saturday, Aug, 7, unvaccinated employees will have to get a weekly COVID test and provide the test results to their immediate supervisor, according to a press release from Mayor Ben Florsheim’s office.

The latest policy pertaining to City of Middletown employees also outlines instructions for vaccinated employees, along with protocols related to travel, testing, quarantining, and what to do in the event of symptoms or exposure to someone who is known to have COVID-19.

“The spirit and intent of the policy is to keep everyone, employees, their friends and families, and the public as safe as possible,” Mayor Florsheim said in the release.

City Hall and all other city buildings in Middletown are now open to the public following a temporary closure of City Hall in response to a small outbreak of cases within the building.

Regardless of vaccination status, employees and the public are required to wear a mask in city-owned buildings until further notice.

