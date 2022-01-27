US Coast Guard breaks ice on the Connecticut River

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard broke the ice on the Connecticut River in support of Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW).

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bollard, a 65-foot vessel, needs to keep the waterway open because any ice jams could cause flooding and damage property along the river.

It also needs to keep the river open so the ships carrying home heating oil can make their way up the Connecticut River to their destination. Thursday, the state’s two U.S. senators climbed on board to take a look.

“Ninety percent of all the heating oil delivered to Connecticut homes is done via this waterway,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) said.

“Right now, we have about eight to ten inches, at the max, on the river,” BMC John Murphy said. “The cutter can break up to 12 inches while maneuvering, but we can break bigger than that, backing and ramming into the ice.”

Up until a couple of weeks ago, they said there was no ice on the river at all, and soon after, they saw one chunk of ice hit the hull sections of the river that had frozen over, so it can happen very quickly.

