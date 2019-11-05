Vaccine forum in Middletown, panel discussion on vaccinating to prevent spread of measles

Middlesex

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Freedom Alliance hosted an interactive forum in Middletown Monday night in an effort to educate the public about vaccines.

They say the goal was to provide a balanced, well-rounded panel discussion among scientists on both sides of the issue.

The group supports keeping the religious exemption for vaccines.

Among the topics of discussion: whether to vaccinate against Measles.

“A lot of times, vaccines are often a victim of their own success,” Jenna Bartley, Asst. Professor at UCONN Health Center explained. “These diseases we haven’t seen in so long that people forgot they’re very bad diseases and can cause a lot of complications and even death in some instances.”

James Lyons-Weiler, CEO & Director of the Institute of Pure and Applied Knowledge had the opposite position, saying, “I think that in order to convince people to use the current slate of vaccines that are on the market, a fear factor has been used to over-exaggerate the actual rate of death and serious morbidity from measles infection.”

Governor Lamont, the Commissioner of Public Health, and Legislative leaders all favor repeal of Connecticut’s vaccination religious exemption.

The General Assembly is expected to take up the issue in the next legislative session.

