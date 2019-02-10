Valley Shore YMCA helping women stay safe

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - The YMCA is helping young women stay safe from violent attacks.

They learned how to defend themselves at the "Fight Like a Girl" class on Saturday at the Valley Shore YMCA.

Related Content: Five Self-Defense Strategies All Women Should Know

The class was sponsored by the Petit family.

The National Organization for Women said low income young women were more likely to become victims of domestic violence and rape.

Related Content: An inside look into domestic violence in Connecticut