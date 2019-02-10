Middlesex

Valley Shore YMCA helping women stay safe

By:

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 12:30 PM EST

Updated: Feb 10, 2019 12:30 PM EST

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - The YMCA is helping young women stay safe from violent attacks.

They learned how to defend themselves at the "Fight Like a Girl" class on Saturday at the Valley Shore YMCA.

Related Content: Five Self-Defense Strategies All Women Should Know

The class was sponsored by the Petit family.

The National Organization for Women said low income young women were more likely to become victims of domestic violence and rape.

Related Content: An inside look into domestic violence in Connecticut

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Countdown to Daytona - Full Race…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

The Oscars LIVE on News 8…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center