DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized a Deep River middle school last month.
The suspects were at John Winthrop Middle School between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers have not specified how the vandals got into the school.
While there, the suspects ran through the school while wearing masks and winter clothing. They vandalized students’ artwork, along with damaging electronics and other equipment.