DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are asking for the public’s help to find two people who vandalized a Deep River middle school last month.

The suspects were at John Winthrop Middle School between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers have not specified how the vandals got into the school.

Two vandals damaged items on Dec. 22, 2023 at John Winthrop Middle School. (Source: Connecticut State Police)

While there, the suspects ran through the school while wearing masks and winter clothing. They vandalized students’ artwork, along with damaging electronics and other equipment.