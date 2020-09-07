‘Very traumatizing experience’: Cromwell family devastated after their dog shot in front of them; community calls for elevated charges for suspect

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Cromwell Police Department is continuing their investigation Monday after a dog was shot at a condo complex in town Sunday morning. The family devastated, the community calling for elevated charges for the suspect.

Police were called to Fox Meadows Condominiums around 10:51 a.m. Sunday. Cromwell Police said 31-year-old Bardsley Monfilston, who lives in this condo complex, confessed to detectives he was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested Sunday and is facing several charges, including unlawful discharge of a firearm, animal cruelty to animals, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

The dog, a one-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer named Ally, later died.

“Nothing like this should ever have to happen,” said Jessica Aurilio, of Cromwell. The dog belonged to her boyfriend.

“She jumped over the gate we have on our deck [when she] saw a bird and ran after it,” continued Aurilio. “We ran right after her.”

Aurilio told News 8 they ran through the condo complex and tried to catch up with Ally. Aurilio said someone pulled out a gun and shot the dog, right in front of them.

“It was a very traumatizing experience for my daughter and my son as well,” said Aurilio. “No child should have to be around anyone with a gun in broad daylight in the neighborhood.”

Aurilio says, at the time of the shooting, the suspect was outside with his own daughter.

Aurilio said they’re all crushed.

“We, and a bunch of neighbors, feel that should be elevated to one of the federal animal cruelty charges,” said Anthony Ricciuti, a neighbor of Aurilio. “I don’t know how threatened anybody could have felt about that dog, especially with a little girl chasing after it. The dog could have moved, he could have been a poor shot, it could have ricocheted, it could have gone through.”

Monfilston was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on Dec. 1st.

News 8 stopped by his home Monday for a comment, but no one answered the door.

As for Aurilio and her family, she said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from the Cromwell community. They’re hoping to set up a fund in Ally’s name. The money raised will be donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“She was the silliest, goofiest, most loving dog,” said Aurilio. “[She] didn’t have a mean bone in her body.”