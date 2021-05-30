Veterans, families plant flags at State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown over Memorial Day weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual Memorial Day weekend tradition in Middletown: veterans planted hundreds of American flags Saturday at the State Veterans Cemetery.

They say this is a tradition they’ve been doing since around 1987 when the cemetery first opened.

We’re told over 200 people took part in the planting and it isn’t just adults.

Michael Rogalsky, a Vietnam War veteran, told News 8, “It’s really heartwarming to see the next generation being brought in and showing the proper respect that should be taught in the school systems. and I don’t think that’s being done there anymore like it used to be…It’s really an honor to see the parents; you can’t say enough about the way they’re bringing up the children properly”

Veterans say Memorial Day weekend is extremely important to the families who have lost loved ones in battle. They say they’re hoping to continue the tradition for years to come.