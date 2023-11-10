WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Veterans were honored on Friday at events across Connecticut.

While some schools were closed for Veterans Day, students who were in school learned about the importance of the holiday.

Elementary, middle, and high school students honored veterans with a song on the Westbrook Town Green.

“I think overall we just want to show our appreciation for their courageous service,” said Westbrook High School junior Lily Creeron.

“I agree,” said Westbrook High School junior Dayana Portillo. “I think it’s like a great way for all the schools to come together to appreciate what the veterans have done.”

News 8’s Co-Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons is a United States Marine Corps Veteran.

“If we can bottle this up and share it across the country the country would be an even better place,” Simmons said.

Simmons entertained the crowd in Westbrook with some push-ups but also talked about the importance of making every day Veterans Day. He said to thank them and talk to them.

“There’s a terrible thing going on with suicide around this country with veterans and by having that one conversation you could maybe help them,” Simmons said.

The East Lyme Middle School Service Club also held an event in honor of Veterans Day.

“The panel discussions, the interactions with the kids, you know you see them walking around and serving us it’s just… the whole experience is special and unique,” said Army National Guard Sgt. Major David Schultz.

“Getting to hear all their stories about what they’ve gone through as veterans and why they joined was really inspiring,” said Rachel Knudsen, who is a seventh-grader and member of the East Lyme Middle School Service Club.

A Suites and Salutes event was held at the Foxwoods Resort on Friday in the Premier Ballroom.

Veterans were given a VIP suiting experience from Save A Suit which provided personal service, a suit and all the accessories.

“It’s a great blessing especially to have this when you go into an interview or even when I’m at my current job going to presentations,” said Army Veteran Scott Crump, who was deployed to Iraq in 2013.

He brought his daughter Madison who didn’t have school on Friday.

“I think it’s really nice,” she said.

Along with all the events honoring veterans around the state Foxwoods Resort and Casino will be reintroducing its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday which will go through the main concourse of the casino.