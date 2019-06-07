Middlesex

Video: Old Saybrook police officer performs impromptu piano performance with local

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - Being prepared for anything is part of the job of being a police officer, but what about being prepared for an impromptu jam session?

 

 

An Old Saybrook police officer was found making beautiful music alongside the shore on Thursday.

Officer Stephen Hackett was tickling the ivories outside the Fred Astaire Studios on Main Street.

He's jamming with a local named Jeff on the piano, playing a little "Heart and Soul". 

Officer Hackett even dons some shades to give it the full effect.

