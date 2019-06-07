Video: Old Saybrook police officer performs impromptu piano performance with local Video

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) - Being prepared for anything is part of the job of being a police officer, but what about being prepared for an impromptu jam session?

My brother Jeff laying it down with a little "heart and soul" in front of @fredastairesaybrook with an OSPD officer. Does anyone know who he is? #impromtu #jamming • • • • • Old Saybrook Police Department • #heartandsoul #pennylanepub #oldsaybrook #connecticut #connecticuteats #hangryblogger #eattinggood #food #foodporn #eatguide #ctfood #ctfoodlovers #shoreline #cteats #ctlocal #connecticutlocal #allofthethingsct #iheartconnecticut #ctbites #ctmixmaster #203local #thedailyserving #ctnosh #chowtownct #eatfamous #forkyeah Posted by Penny Lane Pub on Thursday, June 6, 2019

An Old Saybrook police officer was found making beautiful music alongside the shore on Thursday.

Officer Stephen Hackett was tickling the ivories outside the Fred Astaire Studios on Main Street.

He's jamming with a local named Jeff on the piano, playing a little "Heart and Soul".

Officer Hackett even dons some shades to give it the full effect.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.