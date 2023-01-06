MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A vigil is being held for a Connecticut state representative who was killed in a wrong-way crash when heading home from the Inaugural Ball on Wednesday evening.

Quentin “Q” Williams was a state representative for Middletown’s 100th District. The 39-year-old Democrat, a lifelong resident of Middletown, was killed when he was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell.

He had just been sworn in for his third term in office on Wednesday.

On Friday at 7 p.m., family and friends of Williams are expected to gather on the South Green in Middletown to honor his life.

Williams was the first African American to represent the City of Middletown in the Connecticut General Assembly, according to the Connecticut House Democrats website. He served as city treasurer in 2011 and was re-elected in 2015. In 2007, Williams was elected to the planning and zoning commission, and in 2009, he was unanimously elected chair of the commission.

He is survived by his wife, Carrissa, and mother, Queen.