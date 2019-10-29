Vigil to be held on Tuesday for missing Middletown man

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is being held by the family of a man from Middletown who’s been missing for nearly a month.

Peter Recchia’s daughter tells us the vigil will be held. 59-year-old Recchia went missing October 2nd.

He was spotted on surveillance video walking on Route 17 in Durham a few days later. His family has been handing out fliers and posting updates on social media in hopes of finding him.

