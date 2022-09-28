MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown technical high school plans to use $2.25 million in state bonding money to buy advanced manufacturing equipment improvements and upgrades.

Along with the funds heading to Vinal Technical High School, money will also pay for facility improvements for Middlesex Community College’s manufacturing space at the high school. Tunxis Community College is set to receive funds, as well.

“We’re building the technology that is literally helping us reach the stars,” Connecticut Rep. Quentin Phipps (D-Middletown) said. “And we’re able to do this right here in Middletown. And we’re able to do it debt-free and come out with jobs that are well-paying that you can take care of your family, save, have a dignified retirement, and you’re starting that right when you’re 16, 17, 18 years old.”