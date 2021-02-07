Virtual memorial service held to mark 11 years since deadly explosion at Kleen Energy

Middlesex

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A virtual memorial service was held Sunday marking 11 years since the deadly explosion at Kleen Energy Plant in Middletown.

Six people were killed and several more injured in the blast. It happened on Feb. 2, 2010.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was among those taking part in Sunday’s virtual commemoration, remembering where she was when she felt the impact:

“I’ll never forget, I was in Wethersfield at an event and we heard about this explosion in Middletown. People felt it from 30 miles away.”

Bysiewicz added those lost in the explosion may be gone, but will never be forgotten.

