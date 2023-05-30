EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, the school budget battle will be on the ballot in East Hampton.

A big turnout is expected at the polls as the town votes on a proposal. That could slash $800,000 dollars from the district.

After several heated Townhall meetings, and judging by all of the signs on the street corners and the talk around town, a lot of people are expected to vote. Tuesday, the police cars will be moved away from townhall, so there will be plenty of parking, as they are expecting a big turn out.

There will be four questions on the ballot. “Do you approve of the education budget for 35.6 million dollars. Yes or No?” And if you do not approve of the budget–question two is, “Is it too high or too low?” The same two questions will be asked about the town’s $17.9 million budget as well.

“If you have kids, it’s too low, if you’re retired it’s too high, said Nick Sinsigalli of East Hampton.

“I’m voting to raise the budget, I’m voting no send it back and give more money back to education.”

Right now, the education budget includes five teacher layoffs, as well as cuts to counselors and curriculum. A total of $800,000 slashed. The district said it’s due to federal COVID-19 money drying up and high inflation.

East Hampton leaders can either raise taxes or cut the budget, and after weeks of fiery speeches and protests at Town Hall meetings, Tuesday the people will decide.

Voting begins at Townhall 6 a.m., and the polls close at 8 p.m.

The video below aired in our 10 p.m. newscast on May 29, 2023.