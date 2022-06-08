EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – Marine units from the East Lyme area rescued two people from the Niantic Bay after their boat capsized on Tuesday.

East Lyme police said they received a 911 call on Tuesday evening from two people on a boat, who told dispatchers they were taking on water in an area near Millstone Point, in Niantic Bay.

While on the phone awaiting help, their boat capsized, sending the pair into the water. They were able to climb on top of the capsized boat, however, and wait for emergency responders.

Officials said marine units from the Niantic Fire Department, East Lyme Police Department, Goshen Fire Department, and US Coast Guard responded, along with East Lyme and Waterford Ambulances.

When the pair had trouble giving responders their locations, officials said they decided to make a FaceTime call in an effort to get a visual of their surroundings.

The FaceTime call allowed responders to pinpoint their location, and three responders were able to rescue the individuals.

The pair were transported to Mago Point in Waterford, according to official reports.