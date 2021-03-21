WATCH: Middletown PD looking for teens caught on camera stealing car

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are out with a new video showing several teens stealing a car Sunday.

In the video, you can see a dark four-door sedan pull up to a home on Westfield Terrace just before 11 a.m.

One man is seen jumping out and running to a white Audi. He then switches places with someone else. Both cars eventually take off down the street.

Middletown Police say a white Landrover was also stolen from Country Club Road.

Police say, if you see these men, do not approach; one or more may be armed. Police urge you to call 911.