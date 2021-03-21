WATCH: Middletown PD looking for teens caught on camera stealing car

Middlesex

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Middletown are out with a new video showing several teens stealing a car Sunday.

In the video, you can see a dark four-door sedan pull up to a home on Westfield Terrace just before 11 a.m.

One man is seen jumping out and running to a white Audi. He then switches places with someone else. Both cars eventually take off down the street.

Middletown Police say a white Landrover was also stolen from Country Club Road.

Police say, if you see these men, do not approach; one or more may be armed. Police urge you to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: Middletown PD looking for teens caught on camera stealing car

News /

'Hoarding was an issue': 2 people injured, 1 person and 2 pets dead following house fire in Chester

News /

WEB EXTRA: CSP, Chester Fire Marshal give update on Sunday's fatal house fire

News /

WEB EXTRA: Chester Fire Chief James Grzybowski gives details about fatal house fire Sunday

News /

State Police respond to motorcycle crash in Durham

News /

Another public hearing to be held on proposal to bring outdoor only restaurant to Saybrook Point

News /
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss