MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three women in Middletown said they were terrified when a group of men forced their way into a home over the weekend.

“It could have gone way worse,” said Arianah Acevedo, of Middletown. “They could have literally killed us.”

Acevedo and Amaury Ortiz said they were confronted by masked men at their Middletown apartment.

“I’m replaying the events in my head,” Ortiz said. “[I] still feel like I’m in a state of shocked.”

The women said was a knock on their door at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, saying they had a delivery.

“I already knew that was bogus,” Acevedo said. “I told them through the door, ‘{Please get away from my door.'”

They got another knock later that morning.

“I had them hold up the package,” Acevedo said. “I opened the door. It’s a man dressed in FedEx gear. Another man pushes him out of the way, and five men rush through the door.”

Acevedo was hit in the head with a gun, according to her recount and police. Ortiz, along with another woman who was at the apartment, were ziptied as the suspects looked for valuables.

“Once I saw her get hit with the gun, I tried to do the silent SOS alert on my phone,” Ortiz said. “One of them came up to me and disabled it. He ziptied me and said, ‘Just go along with the process.'”

Middletown police said a neighbor called authorities to report seeing multiple masked men knocking on the door and forcing their way inside. They also reported hearing screaming and commotion.

Once they got there, officers saw several men running from the building and getting into a car. One of the suspects didn’t make it into the car and was arrested near the scene.

Meanwhile, the car was pursued all the way to North Haven, where police said it crashed into another vehicle on the Hartford Turnpike. Four other suspects were taken into custody.

“I’m so thankful for everyone at Middletown police,” Acevedo said. “They went above and beyond.”

All five suspects appeared before a judge in Middletown Superior Court on Tuesday:

Jordan McNeill, 19, of New York

Dietrich Williams, 20, of New York

Mykev Speights, 22, of New York

Angel Fragoso, 22, of New Jersey

Angel Martinez, 25, of New York

They’re facing a long list of charges including home invasion, assault with a firearm and larceny.

Acevedo believes she was targeted.

“One hundred percent I was targeted,” she said. “I have a pretty big following on social media, and I have nice belongings.”

Middletown police said the case remains an active and ongoing investigation. Acevedo and Ortiz said they’re just thankful the suspects were caught, sharing this message with us.

“I truly feel like God was with us and God protected us,” Acevedo said. “I’m very, very thankful. We will carry on with our lives and we will not live in fear. We will not be afraid.”

All five suspects are being held on bond and are scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 16. News 8 asked their attorneys for a comment, but they declined to make a statement.