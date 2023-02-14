MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wesleyan community is mourning the loss of one of their students.

According to Wesleyan University officials, Jack Seivwright died on Feb. 12 following a skiing accident. Seivwright, who was studying abroad this semester, was set to graduate in 2024.

Wesleyan said Seivwright was known as a student athlete who “brought people together.” He was a member of the soccer team during his freshman year in the 2020-2021 season.

Photo courtesy Wesleyan University

“Jack was a ball of energy who loved being active and spending time with his friends,” soccer head coach Geoff Wheeler said of the late athlete. “It is so sad to see his life end so early.”