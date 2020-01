Travelers wear face masks as they walk outside of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. China reported Monday a sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new coronavirus, including the first cases in the capital. The outbreak coincides with the country’s busiest travel period, as millions board trains and planes for the Lunar New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wesleyan University student is in isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

No diagnosis has been made, according to Wesleyan.

Wesleyan University said they are working with the state department of public health and centers for disease control to determine if the student has the virus.

The student was traveling in Asia and returned to the United States with a fever and cough.

No individuals the student was traveling with have symptoms of the virus.