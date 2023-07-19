MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wesleyan University in Middletown will become the latest institution of higher education to end the practice of legacy admissions, the university’s president announced on Wednesday.

“As a highly selective university, Wesleyan University seeks exceptional students from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances who will thrive in and enrich the Wesleyan community,” Wesleyan University President Michael Roth wrote in the announcement. “An applicant’s connection to a Wesleyan graduate indicates little about that applicant’s ability to succeed at the University, meaning that legacy status has played a negligible role in our admission process for many years.”

It joins other universities making the move to end the long-held practice at institutions across the nation, such as Johns Hopkins University and Carnegie Melon University.

The decision is linked to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that eliminated affirmative action in college admissions, Roth wrote. However, he said that the decision is “formally” ending the process of preferring candidates who were related to other graduates.

“We still value the ongoing relationships that come from multi-generational Wesleyan attendance, but there will be no ‘bump’ in the selection process,” Roth wrote. “As has been almost always the case for a long time, family members of alumni will be admitted on their own merits.”

He said that “Wesleyan has never fixated on a checked box indicating a student’s racial identification or family affiliations,” instead looking at an student’s experiences, which include applications essays, grades, letters of recommendations and community interactions.

“Our admission decision is based upon diverse facets of the individual’s history, talent, potential to contribute to the university and get the most out of a Wesleyan education,” Roth wrote. “Applicants’ achievements and promise are carefully considered in the context of their respective schools, public engagement, and personal circumstances. We will continue to do all of this.”

The university will still use geographic diversity as part of its admissions decisions. Roth pointed to other efforts, such as an annual scholarship program to recruit undergraduate students from Africa, creating a pipeline for military veterans, increasing recruitment at community colleges and strengthening its programs for incarcerated people.