MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congratulations are in order for the Wesleyan University Class of 2023!

About 750 students received their Bachelor of Arts degrees as part of the university’s 191st commencement. The ceremony, which took place on Sunday at Andrus Field on campus, was also streamed live on social media.

University President Michael Roth said that students are known for their ability to look beyond the obvious to uncover how things work.

“I have every hope that you are leaving our campus not just with better arguments for what you already suspected, but with minds and hearts that are more open,” he said.

The university also conferred four people with honorary degrees.