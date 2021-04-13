Wesleyan University to require COVID vaccine for all students for fall 2021 semester

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wesleyan University announced Tuesday that students are now required to get the COVID vaccine before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester.

Students will be asked to verify that they are fully vaccinated before their arrival by uploading their vaccination records to the campus Davison Health Center.

Students studying remotely, on leave this semester, or unable to participate in the clinic for any reason, as well as for incoming new students, are asked to consult local COVID vaccine guidelines and find out how to obtain a vaccination.

The university is highly encouraging faculty and staff to be vaccinated as soon as they can.

The University has a clinic right on campus, in partnership with the Community Health Center. Due to Tuesday’s announcement from the CDC and FDA about the recommended pause of administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the University is working with the CHC on alternatives.