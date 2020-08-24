Westbrook fire chief on paid admin. leave after posting controversial meme on FB

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Westbrook’s fire chief was placed on paid administrative leave Monday night after a controversial post he made on Facebook.

The decision came after a town meeting.

The post, shared by Fire Chief Mike Jenkins to an Old Saybrook community Facebook forum, compared former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris to Forrest and Jennie from “Forrest Gump.” The meme contained crude language.

A screenshot of his post was shared many times on Facebook. Community members urged the town to take action.

“We all have first amendment rights, but first amendment rights do not cover hate speech,” said Kate Sullivan, Chair of the Westbrook Democratic Town Committee. “This was basically that.”

The town’s First Selectman, Noel Bishop, told News 8 they were also flooded with phone calls and emails about the matter. Bishop said that led them to call a Board of Selectmen meeting. He maintained they will investigate it fully.

Other people News 8 spoke to in town said the meeting and the conversation surrounding the issue was a good first step.

“In my book, I would love for us also in a community to make sure we’re building a space for the chief of the fire department to say, ‘Gosh…I’m so sorry. I made a mistake,'” said Emily Bjornberg, President of the Shoreline League of Democratic Women. “And that’s okay because all of us make mistakes. It’s not about one fire department chief, it’s about making sure our kids know what is and what’s not acceptable in terms of our public discourse.”

Ahead of the meeting, Jenkins said he had no comment. Aside from being the fire chief, he is also a longtime member of the Westbrook Public Works Department.