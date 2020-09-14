Westbrook High School moves to all distance learning for three days following positive COVID-19 test

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Westbrook High School will be closed Monday, Sept. 14-Wednesday, Sept. 16 for deep cleaning and contact tracing after an individual in the school tested positive for COVID-19, the superintendent reported Sunday.

In a joint letter to students, families, and staff Sunday, Westbrook Director of Health Zachary Faiella and Interim Superintendent Patricia Charles informed their school community that Sunday afternoon they had become “aware of a positive case for COVID-19 at Westbrook High School.”

They could not reveal the identity of the individual but said anyone in the same cohort as this individual or who had been in contact with this individual would be notified by the school and is encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All students at the high school will be distance learning through Wednesday.

The letter went on to say, “Pending further information on this investigation, students and

staff who have not been identified as either being close contacts or in the same class cohort as the

confirmed positive individual will be allowed to return to school this Thursday, September 17. Please

note reopening may be subject to change if additional positive cases are identified.”

Westbrook Middle School will and Daisy Elementary School remain open and will continue to hold in-person classes.