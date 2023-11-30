MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Connecticut and state officials are urging residents to shop locally to support small businesses.

Many stores like Amato’s Toy and Hobby store in Middletown are offering toys, gifts and experiences that they said you can’t find online.

“Coming here is an experience, you get to touch it, feel it, try it out and you get the expertise of our staff,” said Diane Gervais, the owner of Amato’s Toy & Hobby. “We’ve been doing this a long time.”

The shop has been selling toys to generations of customers since 1940.

“It is so wonderful to deal with people where I helped choose gifts for their children, now their children are choosing gifts for their children,” Gervais said.

Next door, the Wesleyan R.J. Julia Bookstore sells books and gifts with that same hands-on approach.

“We are not an algorithm. If you say to me, ‘I’m shopping for new son-in-law, and I have no idea what he likes to read, but this is what he likes to do.’ We can say, ‘Oh, here’s some great ideas for you,'” explained Lori Fazio, the president of RJ Julia Booksellers.

That personal touch is why shopping locally is beneficial for consumers and the community. Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT) toured these stores Thursday morning to promote “shopping small” for the holidays.

“For every dollar that you spend in a business like this one, a small business, 67 cents will stay right in your own community,” Bysiewicz said.

That is because it is people in your community who work in these stores.

“So it helps us employ you or your kids or your neighbors,” Fazio said. “It helps us to bring in these things that are unique.”

“Stores like myself and others on this street all support local causes, we’re involved locally in organizations,” Gervais said.

And the prettiest sight they’ll see is shoppers buying their gifts near their own front door.