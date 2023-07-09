MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — Will Levis stopped by his old stomping grounds on Sunday before he heads off for his first NFL training camp later this month.

The Madison native joined New York Jets quarterback Tim Boyle for Boyle’s annual football camp for kids. Like Levis — who was recently drafted as a second round pick for the Tennessee Titans — Boyle is also a graduate of Xavier High School.

Levis said he got a taste of the NFL at the Titans spring minicamp, but while the team has a lengthy playbook, it wasn’t as complex as he thought.

“The biggest difference is I’m very involved in the run game, whereas before my whole career I was handing the ball off and beating away,” he said. “Now, I got to know all the combinations and calling out mic points, handling protections and all that, so while the concepts and kind of what I’m physically doing are pretty much the same, it’s a lot more just mentally on my plate.”