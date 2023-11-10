PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A young girl from Portland battling cystic fibrosis had a special wish granted on Friday.

Leila was surprised with a trip to Cinderella’s Castle at Walt Disney World in Florida thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Saint Clements Castle in Portland.

“I can’t even put into words how much it means to our family,” said Kristen Distefano, Leila’s mother. “It’s just amazing generosity. It is so nice to have something like this where they make you feel loved and appreciated.”

Leila thanked Saint Clements Castle with a special picture of Cinderella’s Castle.