CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wishing Booth in Chester is back after being taken down earlier this year.

The booth, which was on state property, returned after its permits were approved. It’s now located along Main Street.

The booth was designed by a pair of local artists. Inside, participants can use a phone to share their wish.

“We are collecting these wishes anonymously, and since it went back up we have over 300 wishes,” said Caryn Paradis, who designed the booth.

Paradis said the community rallied around the booth, and the fees were waived for the permit.