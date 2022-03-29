MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A business owner in Cheshire caught between the love of his life and war is partnering with local police to give back.

This year started as a dream for newlyweds, Nazar Prudyvus, and his wife, Anna.

“At the beginning of this year, I got married to the most wonderful woman in my life, and she’s still there in Ukraine,” Prudyvus said.

As Russian troops continue to attack his homeland, the couple is working to move Anna into nearby Poland or Germany.

Prudyvus, who owns New Fresh Homes in Cheshire, can’t stop thinking about home.

“Ukraine is my land home,” Prudyvus said. “It sits in my heart. That’s why I start to do at least something where I can here to help them survive.”

He’s collaborating with Middletown police to do what he can to help.

“A lot of people came to us and said how do we help, where do we go? Middletown police is open 24/7, so it’s a convenient place to drop supplies off,” Lt. David Goodwin said.

Supporting the humanitarian effort is a call that came with overwhelming support from the Middletown community.

“New Fresh Homes, we want to thank Pratt & Whitney, Liberty Bank Middletown, our local schools in the area, Middletown Public [Schools] for the tremendous support,” Goodwin said.

Boxes of diapers, formula, strollers, wheelchairs, and non-perishable food will go from Middletown to the Ukrainian National Home in Hartford. From there, they’ll go on trailers overseas to support Ukrainians in need.

For people like Prudyvus, giving back is the only way forward.

“In 2022, we have a war for no reason.”