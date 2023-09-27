MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has been arrested for a police pursuit Tuesday night on I-91 in Middletown, according to officials.

Middletown Street Crime Unit Detectives were conducting surveillance just after 11 p.m. in the area of 62 Silver St. due to complaints of drug activity. Detectives saw two vehicles enter a secluded area and then witnessed one of the vehicles, a black Nissan Altima, leave the area moments later.

Officials said detectives suspected the occupants in the car were involved in drug sales which resulted in the detectives attempting a traffic stop. As one of the detectives approached the Nissan, officials said the driver put the car in reverse and hit a Middletown cruiser.

The Nissan then drove forward towards another detective in order to flee. The detective was able to move out of the way and was not injured.

Detectives then pursued the car, which continued traveling on Route 9 North and then onto I-91. Officers were able to block the Nissan’s path and end the pursuit between Exits 25 and 26 on I-91.

After the pursuit ended, detectives found a digital scale and a glass pipe associated with drug use.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 32-year-old Shicondra Perry of Middletown, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to display plates.

Perry was held on a $500,000 and appeared in court on Sept. 27.