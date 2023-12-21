CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is facing multiple charges after a toddler drowned following a September crash in Cromwell.

Deroyal Miller was found in the river following a crash on Route 9 South near Exit 25 in Cromwell. State police said that the 24-year-old woman driving the car got out it with her 2-year-old daughter and walked down an embankment.

The state’s chief state medical examiner’s office declared that the toddler’s cause of death as “homicide by drowning.”

Devoni Miller, of Cromwell, has been charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, evading responsibilities with injuries and reckless driving. She was released on a $5,000 bond and turned over to Connecticut State Police, who had an arrest warrant for her arrest.

News 8 has asked police about Miller’s relationship with the toddler, and if she was driving the vehicle that crashed.