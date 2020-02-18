Woody lost at Killingworth True Value; staffers trying to find his ‘Andy’

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Staffers at a True Value in Killingworth are trying to reunite a lost Woody doll with his owner.

The toy was found at the store on Route 81 on Sunday, Feb. 9.

“Woody has been wandering around the store for the last few days looking for his friend,” a Facebook post read. “We are sure his owner misses him too.”

The post was shared more than 1,400 times, but alas, Woody was still at the store a week later.

Users quickly commented that workers should check the security footage.

“Thanks for the suggestion on checking our surveillance cameras. We were able to find the family that Woody belongs to, but they are not on our rewards program, so we can’t reunite them!”

The staff did a second social callout, in the hopes of finding his owner.

“Woody is getting antsy,” the second post read in part. “He wants his family to come back for him.”

After being in the store for more than one week, the store posted again on Monday.

“He’s trying to stay busy by learning about Weber Grills, Husqvarna power equipment, and True Value Paint but then sometimes we see him just staring out the window. . . Please help us find his family!”

Woody’s owner (or the parents of the owner) can call the store at (860) 663-2531.