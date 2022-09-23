EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — If you use the East Haddam Swing Bridge to get across the Connecticut River, get ready for construction-related delays.

Work is getting started on the 110-year-old bridge along Route 82. The construction includes new bridge equipment, structural repairs and a new sidewalk.

“Both towns are thrilled with the addition of the sidewalk to that bridge,” First selectman Robert McGarry said. “It’s gonna be a critical link between the two towns. Believe it or not, there are people who are all much braver than I who actually walk across the bridge and now they’ll be able to do it safely.”

The repairs will also extend the service life of the bridge.

Work is expected to wrap up in spring 2025.