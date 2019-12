OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Honoring service men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice, Wreaths Across America is making its way through Connecticut.

Every year, the convoy travels from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery to lay wreaths at the graves of veterans laid to rest there. The group, escorted by the patriot guard riders, will make their way through Old Saybrook at noon.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony.