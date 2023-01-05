CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 9 South in Cromwell is closed Thursday morning due to a wrong-way crash.

The collision occurred just before 1 a.m., and the highway was closed between exits 19 and 16 because of it.

State police said the crash happened near exit 18. One of the vehicles involved in the two-car collision was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes.

EMS and local fire departments were dispatched to the roadway, and serious injuries were reported on the scene according to police. There is no word yet on the extent of the injuries or who was involved.

Police are asking travelers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Use the Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions: