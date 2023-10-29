CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper received minor injuries when a wrong-way driver hit their cruiser Sunday morning.

The trooper saw the wrong-way driver at about 5 a.m. on Interstate 91 North, and tried to stop it, according to state police. The wrong-way vehicle was on the grassy median driving from the interstate to Route 9.

The trooper tried to stop the vehicle before it went onto the northbound lanes of Route 9 the wrong way, but was hit. The trooper’s vehicle wasn’t able to move, and the wrong-way driver kept going onto Route 9.

State police have not released a description of the vehicle.