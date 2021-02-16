Yale grad student Kevin Jiang laid to rest in State Veterans Cemetery by National Guard

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Connecticut National Guard laid to rest one of their own on Tuesday.

Second Lieutenant Kevin Jiang was killed in New Haven on Saturday, Feb. 6. He was a Yale graduate student studying environmental science.

Jiang was buried at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Today, we laid to rest and mourn for 2nd Lt. Kevin Jiang at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Jiang was a member of the 118th MFMB.



Please take a moment to remember 2nd Lt. Jiang and keep his family, friends, and those affected by his death in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/PKNU9Ew2xa — CT National Guard (@CTNationalGuard) February 16, 2021

Police are still searching for a person of interest in Jiang’s death. MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan was reportedly last seen in Georgia.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his location.