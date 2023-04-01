MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy in the knee Friday night in Middletown.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Flower Street and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his right knee. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to authorities, the victim was driving with two teenage passengers in the Ferry Street area when the suspect fired multiple rounds at their vehicle. The victim then went to Flower Street, where police said multiple bullets struck the car.

Middletown police said the suspect was described as a tall, slender, light-skinned Black man.

Anyone with photos, footage or information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call Major Investigations at (860) 638-4140.