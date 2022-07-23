MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A DUI car crash led to several other cars crashing on I-91 in Middletown Friday, Connecticut State Police said.

State police responded to I-91 northbound just ahead of Exit 20 around 12:40 p.m. for a car that drove off the left shoulder and collided with a metal beam guard rail. The car then drove off the right shoulder and collided with the metal beam rail before coming to a rest in the right shoulder.

According to police, a good Samaritan assisted the driver out of the car and helped them sit on the guard rail, but the individual fell off the rail and fell down an embankment, sustaining minor injuries. The driver was transported from the scene to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Police said the driver was under the influence of drugs and suspcted drugs located inside of her car.

The driver was found at fault for the collision and taken into custody. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, failure to maintain proper lane, operating under the influence, and illegal possession. She was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is due in court September 6.

Following the initial crash, an ambulance was struck on the rear driver side while arriving on scene. One of the cars in the crash struck another car while it was being moved from the initial crash.

A driver and passenger in the crash were transported to Middlesex Hospital for injuries.