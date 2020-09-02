Middletown, Farmington set back-to-school safety plans in place as students return to classes

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown students are getting ready to log in to class this morning but will be distance learning from home today.

The district’s back to school plan while keeping safety concerns in mind is to split students into groups A and B.

Wednesdays are distance learning days. On Mondays and Thursdays, group A students will head to school for in-class learning.

On Tuesdays and Fridays it will be group B’s turn to head to school.

Today, students in Farmington will begin with a short term hybrid learning model and then transition to full in-person learning by mid to late October. Some kids will also attend full time remote interactive learning.