Middletown group gives back to local seniors with neighborhood cleanup

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some help was given to some seniors in Middletown over the weekend. On Sunday, volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God cleaned up leaves in their yards for free.

“They’re unable to do it themselves so we want to share mother’s love by picking them up for them before the winter season when it’s even more difficult for them to do it themselves,” Kimberly White, World Mission Society Church of God volunteer. “We posted information and allowed seniors to reach out to us. Many times we have relationships with senior centers in the community.”

The church has done things like this before — including park and street cleanups.

