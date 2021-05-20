Middletown police investigating stabbing homicide, suspect in custody

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police are investigating a stabbing homicide that took place Thursday.

According to the Middletown Police Department, officers responded to the Westfield Fire Department parking lot on Thursday at 2:16 pm for the report of a stabbing. The victim, who

arrived in a motor vehicle police sat, had multiple stab wounds to the body.

The victim was transported to Middlesex Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Patrol officers quickly located the suspect on Ridgewood Road in Middletown. He was identified as

18-year-old Eugenio Vela of Middletown.

Vela sustained minor injuries during the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, Vela stabbed the victim in the vehicle while they were in the area of Ridgewood Road. He exited the victim’s vehicle and then left the area on foot. The victim was able to drive the vehicle to the Fire Department where they succumbed to the injuries.

Investigators were able to locate the weapon Vela used for the attack. Police learned there were two active protective orders between Vela and the victim.

Vela was arrested and charged with murder and violation of a protective order. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for the murder and a $10,000 bond for the warrant.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released at this time.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective J. Remotti of the Middletown

Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at 860-638-4132.